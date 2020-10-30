2 year warranty
Discontinued
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
2 modes
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
4.6
of 5
1654
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Innahrvll
30/10/2020
US
Verified buyer
Best customer service ever
I bought my sonicare in Ukraine and in 1,5 years it just stopped working/changing, etc. I just contacted philips representative here and in 7 days I had even a better replacement.
Cons
No
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
BoopsieJr
26/02/2020
US
Verified buyer
good product
I think the toothbrushis a bit loud but overall I am pleased with the product.
Pros
emits a beep to let me know when to switch areas of mouth to clean ater 30 seconds
Cons
is a bit loud.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
ToothBrushBryan
17/03/2019
US
Oh Yeah
This thing was the bomb. Lasted 6 years of daily use leaving my teeth feeling utterly refreshed after each use. It finally gave into time and stopped working and got all floppy. RIP Mr. ToothBrush you lasted a long time. May you clean many more teeth up there in toothbrush heaven!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode