Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums See all benefits
Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums See all benefits