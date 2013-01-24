Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Sonicare S Sensitive

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6053/64
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort. Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort. Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6053/64
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

      The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $26.95

      Philips Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

      The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums See all benefits

      Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

      The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $26.95

      Philips Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

      The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      S Sensitive

      S Sensitive

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

        Superior cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

        • 3-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • For sensitive teeth and gums
        Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

        Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

        This Philips Sonicare sensitive brush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, for an ultra-sensitive brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.

        Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

        Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we’ll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your Sensitive brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          3 S Sensitive standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • ProtectiveClean

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Ultra soft
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Helps remove plaque

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us