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  • Whiter, healthier teeth
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  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
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  • Whiter, healthier teeth
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  • Whiter, healthier teeth
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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhiteSonic electric toothbrush

HX6732/02

4.6
| (1172) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush HX6732/02 is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

Whiter, healthier teeth

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

1172

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

27/01/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

This product is great!

The Sonic toothbrush is easy to use and cleans my teeth well. My grandson loves it as well. It makes my gums feel a lot healthier. When I use it, my gums feel like they are getting massaged. I love this product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

02/11/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Glad I bought it!

I have a couple uneven, overlapping teeth and this product has really made a difference in tarter build up in that tight space. I have no desire to go back to a manual toothbrush. Squeaky Clean!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

21/09/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

GREAT PURCHASE

This is actually my second purchase. I bought one years ago and loved it. Was devastated when I had left it at a hotel when on vacation. Had to get a replacement. I would definitely recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush