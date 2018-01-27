2 year warranty
Discontinued
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
3 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
4.6
of 5
1172
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Wanda15
27/01/2018
US
Verified buyer
This product is great!
The Sonic toothbrush is easy to use and cleans my teeth well. My grandson loves it as well. It makes my gums feel a lot healthier. When I use it, my gums feel like they are getting massaged. I love this product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
kathy7717
02/11/2017
US
Verified buyer
Glad I bought it!
I have a couple uneven, overlapping teeth and this product has really made a difference in tarter build up in that tight space. I have no desire to go back to a manual toothbrush. Squeaky Clean!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
SmileyBruin
21/09/2017
US
Verified buyer
GREAT PURCHASE
This is actually my second purchase. I bought one years ago and loved it. Was devastated when I had left it at a hotel when on vacation. Had to get a replacement. I would definitely recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6732/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush