    Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Control

    (formerly ProResults plaque control)

    HX9023/65
    Sonicare
    Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.
      Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Control (formerly ProResults plaque control)

      HX9023/65
      Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.

      The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Control toothbrush head (formerly ProResults plaque control) is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine.

        Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.

        Exceptional plaque removal every day

        • 3-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

        You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Control brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your Optimal Plaque Control brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          3 C2 Optimal Plaque Control

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean
          BrushSync mode-pairing
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
