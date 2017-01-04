2 year warranty
Discontinued
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
3 modes
3 brush heads
UV brush head sanitizer
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
4.7
of 5
303
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
LKG01
04/01/2017
US
Verified buyer
Works extremely well
My dentist recommended this product. After 3 months use, the last visit they commented how well I had done keeping the plaque and tarter off my teeth. I owe it increased dental hygiene and this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/70 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/70 Sonic electric toothbrush
Noahi844
21/01/2016
US
Great and delivers as promise!
Used it for 2 weeks now and teeth feel so much cleaner now !!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/90 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/90 Sonic electric toothbrush
juliangeng
10/09/2015
US
Verified buyer
great customer service
great quality and amazing customer service, will buy again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/80 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/80 Sonic electric toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush