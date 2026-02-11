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  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

Philips Sonicare SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6052/05

4.2
| (52) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
The Philips Sonicare Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums.
See all benefits
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Superior cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

  • 2-pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • For sensitive teeth and gums

Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. Also features special trim profile to cushion teeth for gentler brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.

Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Our Philips Sonicare Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

52

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

11/02/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Excellent for teeth and gums

Sometimes have gum issues, and these heads are great. Easier on the gums, and do a very good job of cleaning! Will buy again

This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads

This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads

09/02/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

The Best Sensitive Toothbrush Heads On The Market!

I had unknowingly been buying counterfeit brush heads from eBay. I was having trouble putting one of the brush heads onto the toothbrush, so I thought, why not get it directly from Philips, and walla, it's a world of difference! The quality is like night & day. I don't know what I'd been thinking, but I'm thinking right now😁

This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads

This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads

08/11/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

I was at an Anti-Trump rally when I fell. My front tooth went up into my palate. I had two extraordinary dentists who saved my tooth and the one next to it (two oral surgeries and two root canals). I had a brace on my teeth for four months to ensure the teeth wouldn't fall out. After they removed the brace, I asked if I could use my Phillips toothbrush again. They allowed it. I have to brush after every meal and the sonic toothbrush heads have been wonderful. The toothbrush has helped save my two front teeth.

This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads

This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads

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