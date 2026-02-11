2 year warranty
HX6423/34
HX686P
HX6829/30
HX686P
HX6829/77
HX685J
HX6462/71
HX6461/04
HX6462/07
HX6462/08
HX962V
HX9690/06
HX9690/07
HX6402/85
2-pack
Standard size
Click-on
For sensitive teeth and gums
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. Also features special trim profile to cushion teeth for gentler brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.
Our Philips Sonicare Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
4.2
of 5
52
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Arbg
11/02/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Excellent for teeth and gums
Sometimes have gum issues, and these heads are great. Easier on the gums, and do a very good job of cleaning! Will buy again
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
butchiej
09/02/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The Best Sensitive Toothbrush Heads On The Market!
I had unknowingly been buying counterfeit brush heads from eBay. I was having trouble putting one of the brush heads onto the toothbrush, so I thought, why not get it directly from Philips, and walla, it's a world of difference! The quality is like night & day. I don't know what I'd been thinking, but I'm thinking right now😁
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
Happy brusher 2
08/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
I was at an Anti-Trump rally when I fell. My front tooth went up into my palate. I had two extraordinary dentists who saved my tooth and the one next to it (two oral surgeries and two root canals). I had a brace on my teeth for four months to ensure the teeth wouldn't fall out. After they removed the brace, I asked if I could use my Phillips toothbrush again. They allowed it. I have to brush after every meal and the sonic toothbrush heads have been wonderful. The toothbrush has helped save my two front teeth.
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
This review was made for S Sensitive HX6053/64 3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads