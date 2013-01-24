Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
The Philips Sonicare Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
The Philips Sonicare Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. See all benefits
Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
The Philips Sonicare Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.
The Philips Sonicare Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. See all benefits
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. Also features special trim profile to cushion teeth for gentler brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.
Our Philips Sonicare Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.
Items included
Compatibility
Design and finishing
Health benefits
Quality and performance