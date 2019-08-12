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  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhiteSonic electric toothbrush

HX6731/02

4.1
| (159) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

Whiter, healthier teeth

  • 3 Modes

  • 1 brush head

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*

Clean Mode: Standard 2 minute mode

For exceptional everyday clean. Helps maintain whitening treatments.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

159

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

12/08/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

great cleans amazingly

amazingly great hygiene product a must have cleans ur mouth leaving it feel fresh

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

14/12/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Makes my mouth feel Hygenist clean

Love this toothbrush! It does all the work. Even has the 'quadrapace' timer to let you know when to move to the next quadrant of your mouth. I love the Adjustable sensitivity levels, and the extra brushing time to do my tongue and smiling surfaces. Keeps my teeth feeling like I just left the Hygenist. And... it's quiet. This isn't my first Sonicare, and it won't be my last. I also like the hard bottom - the redesign of the battery compartment seal stays cleaner. Thank You, Philips!

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

29/08/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Sparkling

Yep, since using my Sonic my dental checkups have been excellent and my teeth are sparkling.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush