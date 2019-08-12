2 year warranty
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
3 Modes
1 brush head
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*
For exceptional everyday clean. Helps maintain whitening treatments.
4.1
of 5
159
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
tvp1
12/08/2019
US
Verified buyer
great cleans amazingly
amazingly great hygiene product a must have cleans ur mouth leaving it feel fresh
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
GeorgiaDeb
14/12/2017
US
Verified buyer
Makes my mouth feel Hygenist clean
Love this toothbrush! It does all the work. Even has the 'quadrapace' timer to let you know when to move to the next quadrant of your mouth. I love the Adjustable sensitivity levels, and the extra brushing time to do my tongue and smiling surfaces. Keeps my teeth feeling like I just left the Hygenist. And... it's quiet. This isn't my first Sonicare, and it won't be my last. I also like the hard bottom - the redesign of the battery compartment seal stays cleaner. Thank You, Philips!
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
DallasII
29/08/2017
US
Verified buyer
Sparkling
Yep, since using my Sonic my dental checkups have been excellent and my teeth are sparkling.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6731/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush