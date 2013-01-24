Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9052/95
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9052/95
      Overall Rating / 5

      Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $29.99

      Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

      Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $29.99

      Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all g3-premium-gum-care

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        G3 Premium Gum Care

        G3 Premium Gum Care

        Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Healthier gums for a healthier smile

        Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

        • 2-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

        Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

        With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care’s flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head’s curved design, you can be sure of maximized bristle contact.

        Up to 2x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        Up to 2x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Gum Care adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 2x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas.

        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however you brush, you get an exceptional clean you can see and feel.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your Premium Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

        You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 G3 Premium Gum Care

        • Design and finishing

          Smart Brush Head Recognition
          Yes
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Soft
          Size
          Standard
          Color
          Black
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Up to 7x healthier gums*
          Plaque removal
          Removes 10x more plaque*****

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • *in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
            • *than a DiamondClean brush head
            • **in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
            • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
            • ****than a manual toothbrush
            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us