2 year warranty
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Personalized coaching
Smart brush head sensors
Smart brush head recognition
5 modes, 3 intensities
Click on the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head to experience our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact*** and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.
Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*
Click on the W3 Premium White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal your whitest smile. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 100% more stains in just three days.**
4.5
of 5
24
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Witchy woman
20/12/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
I love Phillips products, so does my DMD.
I have been using Phillips electric brushes for decades and they keep my teeth in great shape and I love the cue to switch. I'm still trying to figure out how the different heads provide the specific task like "whitening." Not sure about the tongue cleaner, I've always used my toothbrush. The app doesn't always capture activity, so I stopped using it.
Pros
Does an excellent job. My DMD is impressed..
Cons
App doesn't capture all the activity.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9954/56 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9954/56 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
LilyBird
06/04/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great product love the different settings on the t
I love the toothbrush helps clean in different settings and great brushes that’s soothing on gums!
Pros
Settings, soft brushes, lights up when you’re brushing too hard
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9750 HX9924/65 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9750 HX9924/65 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Gunit
05/11/2022
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
great features and enjoyable time for brushing
i had problem and last dental appointment, I was told need to take care of my teeth more than I do. And I ordered DiamondClean Smart HX9954. What a pleasure to use it. I highly recommended.
Pros
easy to use even with app :)
Cons
there is no cons.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9954/56 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9954/56 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste
compared to DiamondClean
in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks
after 3 days of use in White+ mode vs a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode