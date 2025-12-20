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  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
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  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
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  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean SmartSonic electric toothbrush with app

HX9954/56

4.5
| (24) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Four high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalized feedback and coaching.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Feel confident, with 100% coverage

Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

  • Personalized coaching

  • Smart brush head sensors

  • Smart brush head recognition

  • 5 modes, 3 intensities

Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

Click on the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head to experience our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact*** and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

Remove up to 100% more stains** in just 3 days

Remove up to 100% more stains** in just 3 days

Click on the W3 Premium White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal your whitest smile. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 100% more stains in just three days.**

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

24

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

3

20/12/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

I love Phillips products, so does my DMD.

I have been using Phillips electric brushes for decades and they keep my teeth in great shape and I love the cue to switch. I'm still trying to figure out how the different heads provide the specific task like "whitening." Not sure about the tongue cleaner, I've always used my toothbrush. The app doesn't always capture activity, so I stopped using it.

Pros

Does an excellent job. My DMD is impressed..

Cons

App doesn't capture all the activity.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9954/56 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9954/56 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

06/04/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

Great product love the different settings on the t

I love the toothbrush helps clean in different settings and great brushes that’s soothing on gums!

Pros

Settings, soft brushes, lights up when you’re brushing too hard

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9750 HX9924/65 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9750 HX9924/65 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

05/11/2022

US

US

Verified buyer

great features and enjoyable time for brushing

i had problem and last dental appointment, I was told need to take care of my teeth more than I do. And I ordered DiamondClean Smart HX9954. What a pleasure to use it. I highly recommended.

Pros

easy to use even with app :)

Cons

there is no cons.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9954/56 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9954/56 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste

  3. compared to DiamondClean

  4. in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks

  5. after 3 days of use in White+ mode vs a manual toothbrush

  6. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode