2 year warranty
HX993L
HX9957/71
HX993R
HX9957/81
HX992W
HX9903/05
HX992B
HX9903/15
HX992P
HX9903/25
HX992S
HX9903/45
HX992R
HX9903/65
HX992W
HX9903/09
HX9903/19
HX993L
HX9954/74
2 pack
Click-on
Latex free
BrushSync mode pairing
TongueCare+ tongue brush quickly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.
To get your tongue truly clean, you need to be able to reach everywhere. Thanks to its ergonomic shape, the TongueCare+ tongue brush lets you do this in comfort. The small and flexible head makes it easy to clean away bad-breath bacteria in every nook and cranny.
Our smart TongueCare+ tongue brush has a microchip inside that communicates with the toothbrush handle. So when you click it on, the handle automatically recognizes it and selects the appropriate mode and intensity level to optimize your tongue-cleaning performance. All you have to do is to press the power button.
3.5
of 5
8
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Kgenoa
17/12/2024
US
Best method of cleaning Tongue
The best! Why was it discontinued and what is the replacement product?
Pros
Great cleaning
Cons
That it is discontinued
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/80 Tongue brushes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/80 Tongue brushes
Miss911
05/09/2022
US
Best tongue cleaner.
It does an amazing job. Combined with the amazing toothbrush… leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean
Pros
Awesome
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/01 Tongue brushes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/01 Tongue brushes
Excel
16/10/2016
US
Life saver
I have issues all my life, always worries about offending others. I am called Mr. Peppermint because I always am eating peppermint lifesavers. I have tries brushing my tongue, mouth washers and tongue scrapers all with little benefit. I discovered the Phillips Sonicare Tongue Brush about six months ago. What a difference, I no longer need mints. I have had no complaints from family and my month feels always fresh.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/80 Tongue brushes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TongueCare+ HX8072/80 Tongue brushes