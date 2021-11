From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

TongueCare+ tongue brush quickly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.