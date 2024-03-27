2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX9924/62
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Personalized coaching
Smart brush head sensors
Smart brush head recognition
5 modes, 3 intensities
Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One brush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching brush heads. Did you know: brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.
Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation**** and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.****
Click on the TongueCare+ tongue brush to gently remove odor causing bacteria from the pores of your tongue. Its 240 specially designed MicroBristles get between all your tongue's ridges and grooves to remove bacteria and debris that lead to bad breath. Team with our antibacterial BreathRx tongue spray for superior cleaning and super fresh breath.
4.0
of 5
21
Reviews
Happygal01
27/03/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The app when brushing
Love the app showing me that I was not brushing properly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9400 HX9985/48 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9400 HX9985/48 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Shylas45
20/03/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Loving this toothbrush
Really enjoying this toothbrush in the app that helps you make sure you get good coverage while brushing. That is to me one of the best features of this brush the app. My teeth feel exceptionally clean when I’m done.
Pros
Love the different settings
Cons
Not crazy about the charging cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9400 HX9985/28 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9400 HX9985/28 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Mingo 416
15/03/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
love the area needs attention feature.
I love how the app can be connected to track trouble areas and when to change the brush head. The battery life lasts longer than I expected. I am looking forward to an easier visit to my dentist. It has also helped my younger family members take better care of their teeth by seeing me use it with the app.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9924/62 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9924/62 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
vs. a manual toothbrush
vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode