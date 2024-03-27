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  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth
  • Complete system for a healthier mouth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean SmartSonic electric toothbrush with app

HX9924/62

4
| (21) Reviews
Complete system for a healthier mouth
Get the ultimate clean with DiamondClean Smart. Eliminate guesswork with real time feedback and personalized coaching for superior teeth, gum, whitening & fresh breath. It’s more than just a toothbrush - it’s a complete oral care solution.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Our best toothbrush with smart sensor technology

Complete system for a healthier mouth

  • Personalized coaching

  • Smart brush head sensors

  • Smart brush head recognition

  • 5 modes, 3 intensities

All-in-One brush head for complete care

All-in-One brush head for complete care

Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One brush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching brush heads. Did you know: brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.

Up to 7x healthier gums**** in just 2 weeks

Up to 7x healthier gums**** in just 2 weeks

Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation**** and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.****

Enjoy long-lasting fresh breath

Enjoy long-lasting fresh breath

Click on the TongueCare+ tongue brush to gently remove odor causing bacteria from the pores of your tongue. Its 240 specially designed MicroBristles get between all your tongue's ridges and grooves to remove bacteria and debris that lead to bad breath. Team with our antibacterial BreathRx tongue spray for superior cleaning and super fresh breath.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

21

Reviews

27/03/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

The app when brushing

Love the app showing me that I was not brushing properly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9400 HX9985/48 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9400 HX9985/48 Rechargeable Toothbrush

20/03/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

Loving this toothbrush

Really enjoying this toothbrush in the app that helps you make sure you get good coverage while brushing. That is to me one of the best features of this brush the app. My teeth feel exceptionally clean when I’m done.

Pros

Love the different settings

Cons

Not crazy about the charging cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9400 HX9985/28 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart 9400 HX9985/28 Rechargeable Toothbrush

15/03/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

love the area needs attention feature.

I love how the app can be connected to track trouble areas and when to change the brush head. The battery life lasts longer than I expected. I am looking forward to an easier visit to my dentist. It has also helped my younger family members take better care of their teeth by seeing me use it with the app.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9924/62 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9924/62 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks

  3. in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush

  4. in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks

  5. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode

  6. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode