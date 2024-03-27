I came from a almost 15 year old model from another brand. The problem was I didn’t truly know how to use an electric toothbrush. A electric toothbrush does a lot of the work for you as long as you let it. You have to know how to let the brush sit in your mouth and appropriately move from one area to the next without vigorous side brushing. This model is helping me improve. Improvement is absolutely critical to longevity of my teeth. With the right maintenance I can now have better results at the dentist and I can show my dentist reports of my progress. The bottom line is though I had the capability, the technology of this model and the app support took me to the level of meeting more requirements rather than guessing. My dentist was showing me how to brush my teeth because after examining my mouth he felt that the brushing was too vigorous. The app in this model and the light on the handle tells me to lower my pressure which helps me to produce better results. I am now on my way to cost savings from proper brushing techniques and the guides on this model will lead the way. There are a number of other connected products on the market but I am pleased how far we’ve come with Diamondclean Smart.