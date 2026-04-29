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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app
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HX9954/56
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Can I use the Philips Sonicare Brush Head reordering service outside the United States?
Do I need an internet connection for the Sonicare Brush Head reordering service?
Can I return brush heads through the Sonicare Brush Head reordering service
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
What is Sonicare brush head reordering service?
C3 Premium Plaque ControlStandard sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Two-in-one4-pack brush heads
TongueCare+Tongue brushes
C3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
C3 Two-in-one4-pack brush heads
G3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
W3 Premium White2-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
C3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
G3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
G3 Premium Gum CareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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Apply for a warranty replacement product from Philips
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