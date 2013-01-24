Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
Gentle Yet Effective Cleaning.
Replacement brushes for the Philips Sonicare HX6053/60 electric toothbrush. Soft on teeth and gums. Effective on plaque. See all benefits
Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.
Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning
Ultra soft bristles at the core of the bristle field are 25% softer than our standard ProResults brush head. For a more effective, gentle cleaning.
Innovative new brush head profile delivers gentle experience while brushing sensitive teeth and gums.
Gently removes plaque for an absolute clean and smooth feel.
Ease of use
Technical specifications