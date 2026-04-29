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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6733/80
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Quick Start Guide
Eco Passport
All (14)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
S Sensitive3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
SimplyClean5-pack brush heads, white
C1 ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
W DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
C3 Premium Plaque ControlStandard sonic toothbrush heads
W DiamondClean2-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
W DiamondClean2-pack brush heads
W DiamondClean3-pack brush heads
W DiamondClean4-pack brush heads
i InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
C2 Optimal Plaque Control(formerly ProResults plaque control)
G2 Optimal Gum Care(formerly ProResults gum health)
G3 Two-in-one4-pack brush heads
C2 Plaque Control3-pack brush heads
G2 Optimal Gum Care3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
I InterCare3-pack brush heads
C3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
C3 Two-in-one4-pack brush heads
G3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
W3 Premium White2-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
C3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
G3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
G3 Premium Gum CareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
AdaptiveCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
SimplyClean2-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
plaque control toothbrush head
ProResults gum healthStandard sonic toothbrush heads
InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsSonicare toothbrush head
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
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