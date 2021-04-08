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  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth
  • Exceptional clean between teeth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare PlatinumSonic electric toothbrush

HX9110/02

3.5
| (48) Reviews
Exceptional clean between teeth
With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum toothbrush goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

Exceptional clean between teeth

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 2 brush heads

  • With pressure sensor

Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

Remove up to 7x more plaque with our InterCare brush head*

Click on our InterCare brush head to improve gum health in just 2 weeks. Extra-long bristles help remove more plaque in hard-to-reach spots and between teeth for healthy gums.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

With FlexCare Platinum, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode – for superior daily cleaning, White – to remove surface stains, andClean for outstanding daily cleaning.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

48

Reviews

08/04/2021

US

US

Still going strong

I am sharing this review as part of the Sonicare Prestige Sweepstakes. My dentist gave me a Flexcare platinum as a dental trial in 2016. I bought a second one as a backup since I purchased a lot of brush heads and needed a working handle at all times. Little did I know, both sets are still going strong April 2021. Holds charge for days. I've traveled 14 countries with both of them. Left them uncharged for months, dropped them, let others try it (with new brush heads of course), and they are both as good as new. Pretty sure this would survive a zombie apocalypse.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

01/05/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

Handle Defects

I've had a series of handles replaced (under warranty thank goodness) because of two recurring problems: 1) Some handles will not hold a charge, and/or 2) The stem on the brush end becomes loose and wobbly. I appreciate the replacement of these defective handles, but there is a underlying problem to be addressed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

14/12/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Excellent product

Great features and has made a huge difference in a good way on the overall health of my mouth. Both teeth and gums.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

  2. Compared to manual toothbrushing alone