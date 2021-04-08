2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX9110/02
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
3 modes, 3 intensities
2 brush heads
With pressure sensor
Click on our InterCare brush head to improve gum health in just 2 weeks. Extra-long bristles help remove more plaque in hard-to-reach spots and between teeth for healthy gums.
With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
With FlexCare Platinum, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode – for superior daily cleaning, White – to remove surface stains, andClean for outstanding daily cleaning.
3.5
of 5
48
Reviews
EnterSweepstakes
08/04/2021
US
Still going strong
I am sharing this review as part of the Sonicare Prestige Sweepstakes. My dentist gave me a Flexcare platinum as a dental trial in 2016. I bought a second one as a backup since I purchased a lot of brush heads and needed a working handle at all times. Little did I know, both sets are still going strong April 2021. Holds charge for days. I've traveled 14 countries with both of them. Left them uncharged for months, dropped them, let others try it (with new brush heads of course), and they are both as good as new. Pretty sure this would survive a zombie apocalypse.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
John26
01/05/2018
US
Verified buyer
Handle Defects
I've had a series of handles replaced (under warranty thank goodness) because of two recurring problems: 1) Some handles will not hold a charge, and/or 2) The stem on the brush end becomes loose and wobbly. I appreciate the replacement of these defective handles, but there is a underlying problem to be addressed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Mercedes
14/12/2017
US
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Great features and has made a huge difference in a good way on the overall health of my mouth. Both teeth and gums.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9110/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
Compared to manual toothbrushing alone