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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX9110/02
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User Manual
All (18)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
AdaptiveCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
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