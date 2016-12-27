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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new
  • Keep your shaver like new

Discontinued

Cleaning cartridge

JC302/51

4
| (8) Reviews
Keep your shaver like new
The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system, gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new shaver feeling every day
See all benefits
Compatible products
Shaver series 8000

Shaver series 8000
Wet and dry electric shaver

S8950/90

For all SmartClean systems

Keep your shaver like new

  • 2-pack

  • Cleans

  • Lubricates

  • Refreshes

Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.

The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing as new for longer.

Cleans up to 10x better than water

Cleans up to 10x better than water

The DualFiltration system and active lubricationc leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than with water alone

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

8

Reviews

2

27/12/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Great features,easy to use

Am on third month of use, great after feeling on face, keeps thecutters clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge

09/01/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Philips Norelco shaver are the Best

I've used Philips Norelco shavers for about 20 years and never have had a problem always a great shave ! and my new one that has a cleaning cartridge is great to keep my shaver in tip top shape , just love it !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge

25/12/2015

US

US

Verified buyer

Excellent product

This product makes cleaning the Norelco razor easy and hassle free. It keeps your razor clean and ready for the next use. Highly recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge

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Disclaimers

  1. Results are measured by volume of hairs remaining on the shaving head after cleaning, based on the results from Philips internal lab tests and HUT with consumers.