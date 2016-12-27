2 year warranty
Discontinued
JC302/51
2-pack
Cleans
Lubricates
Refreshes
The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.
The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing as new for longer.
The DualFiltration system and active lubricationc leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than with water alone
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
Lkb71
27/12/2016
US
Verified buyer
Great features,easy to use
Am on third month of use, great after feeling on face, keeps thecutters clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge
Cabear
09/01/2016
US
Verified buyer
Philips Norelco shaver are the Best
I've used Philips Norelco shavers for about 20 years and never have had a problem always a great shave ! and my new one that has a cleaning cartridge is great to keep my shaver in tip top shape , just love it !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge
PATRIOT
25/12/2015
US
Verified buyer
Excellent product
This product makes cleaning the Norelco razor easy and hassle free. It keeps your razor clean and ready for the next use. Highly recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for JC302/52 Cleaning cartridge
Results are measured by volume of hairs remaining on the shaving head after cleaning, based on the results from Philips internal lab tests and HUT with consumers.