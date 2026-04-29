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2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L (Silver)

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2000 SeriesAirfryer 2000 series 6.2L (Silver)

NA231/00

2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L (Silver)

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 495.8 kB
  • 24 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 205.5 kB
  • 24 March 2026

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