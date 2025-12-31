2 year warranty
NA231/00
Easy to use
Time and energy saving
Less oil
Cooking window
Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.
Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.
No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!
Reviews
Survey among Kitchen+ users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 325F no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 400F, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.
Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.