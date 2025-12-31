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  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

2000 SeriesAirfryer 2000 series 6.2L (Silver)

NA231/00

Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Watch through the cooking window while your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 15 minutes.
See all benefits

No more hassle with airfry, bake, grill and more

Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

  • Easy to use

  • Time and energy saving

  • Less oil

  • Cooking window

Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.

13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

Cooking window to watch while you cook

Cooking window to watch while you cook

No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Survey among Kitchen+ users, 6000 respondents, 2021.

  2. Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 325F no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 400F, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.

  3. Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.