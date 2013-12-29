2 year warranty
Discontinued
Discontinued
Buy SH70 instead
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
4.0
of 5
46
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Paul78
29/12/2013
US
Verified buyer
Requires a number of passes to get close shave
I have been able to go a whole moth with out a recharge which is great on a trip, plus the shaver is well protected.,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
cherfan
03/10/2013
US
Works great
I ave had this razor for 5 years, never a problem. Works great. No complaints
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
ronny57
14/03/2013
US
Verified buyer
Awesome product ! I really like this product.
I really enjoy this shaver, It adds to ease of a demanding chore. Leaves you feeling great. and looking good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit