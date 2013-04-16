2 year warranty
Discontinued
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
TomIV
16/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
Great Product
The only negative about this product is if you travel and want to take the razor for a long stay you don't have a cord you have to take the entire recharging unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver