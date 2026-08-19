Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
RQ1180/17
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual - English
All (5)
Product Usage and Results (2)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver