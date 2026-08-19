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Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1180/17

Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 51.1 MB
  • 14 April 2022

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 41.3 MB
  • 19 April 2022

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