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2 year warranty
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Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced
Discontinued
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SC6040/00
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User Manual - English
All (4)
Can I use my Philips VisaPure Facial Cleanser in the shower?
There is an amber light flashing on my Philips VisaPure
Can I share my VisaPure attachments with someone else?
When should I replace the attachments of my Philips VisaPure?
My Philips VisaPure is not charging
My Philips VisaPure is not working
The brush of my Philips VisaPure Facial Cleanser is damaged
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