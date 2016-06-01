2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh Eyes
Intelligent Head
The Fresh Eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating. It gives immediate results, because it cools the skin below the eyes within seconds, giving tired eyes a boost of freshness.
Thanks to the smooth material and the gentle program of DualMotion, the Fresh Eyes head provides a gentle massage experience that respects the thin and delicate skin around the eyes.
The customized DualMotion program for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes program is a short program of only 30 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Fab52
01/06/2016
US
Verified buyer
Overall great product quite satisfied...
I just love the way my skin feels after the use of this product, the ergonomic handling of it makes it a breeze to use. Highly recommend it to other..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush
SLMc
04/12/2019
US
I love the brush but it should be 20% larger
I would like two replace the brushed but I can't contact anyone at Philips
Pros
feels good and exfoliates well
Cons
cannot buy replacement heads; there are no local distributors . I bought this product at Sams Club many years ago.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush