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  • Refreshes tired eyes
  • Refreshes tired eyes
  • Refreshes tired eyes
  • Refreshes tired eyes

Discontinued

Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

SC6040/00

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Refreshes tired eyes
The Fresh Eyes Head gives tired eyes a boost of freshness in the morning. The premium cool material and customized DualMotion programme deliver a gentle, comfortable massage. Enjoy 30 seconds of freshness and you're ready to start the day!
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A boost of freshness for tired eyes

Refreshes tired eyes

  • Fresh Eyes

  • Intelligent Head

A boost of freshness in the morning for tired eyes

The Fresh Eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating. It gives immediate results, because it cools the skin below the eyes within seconds, giving tired eyes a boost of freshness.

Gentle on the thin, delicate skin around the eyes

Thanks to the smooth material and the gentle program of DualMotion, the Fresh Eyes head provides a gentle massage experience that respects the thin and delicate skin around the eyes.

Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second

Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second

The customized DualMotion program for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes program is a short program of only 30 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/06/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Overall great product quite satisfied...

I just love the way my skin feels after the use of this product, the ergonomic handling of it makes it a breeze to use. Highly recommend it to other..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

04/12/2019

US

US

I love the brush but it should be 20% larger

I would like two replace the brushed but I can't contact anyone at Philips

Pros

feels good and exfoliates well

Cons

cannot buy replacement heads; there are no local distributors . I bought this product at Sams Club many years ago.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SC5990/30 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush

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