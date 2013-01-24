Home
    Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

    SC6040/00
    Refreshes tired eyes
      Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

      SC6040/00

      Refreshes tired eyes

      The Fresh Eyes Head gives tired eyes a boost of freshness in the morning. The premium cool material and customized DualMotion programme deliver a gentle, comfortable massage. Enjoy 30 seconds of freshness and you're ready to start the day!

      Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

      Refreshes tired eyes

      Refreshes tired eyes

      Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

      Refreshes tired eyes

      The Fresh Eyes Head gives tired eyes a boost of freshness in the morning. The premium cool material and customized DualMotion programme deliver a gentle, comfortable massage. Enjoy 30 seconds of freshness and you're ready to start the day! See all benefits

        Refreshes tired eyes

        A boost of freshness for tired eyes

        • Fresh Eyes
        • Intelligent Head
        Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second

        Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second

        The customized DualMotion program for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes program is a short program of only 30 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!

        A boost of freshness in the morning for tired eyes

        The Fresh Eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating. It gives immediate results, because it cools the skin below the eyes within seconds, giving tired eyes a boost of freshness.

        Gentle on the thin, delicate skin around the eyes

        Thanks to the smooth material and the gentle program of DualMotion, the Fresh Eyes head provides a gentle massage experience that respects the thin and delicate skin around the eyes.

        Can be used with and without creams, serums and lotions

        Easy to integrate in your skincare routine. The Head can be used with your current skincare products and brands, like creams, serums, oils and essences. You can also use it without any cream if you'd prefer.

        The Head is easy to clean with warm water and soap

        The Head is easy to clean. Simply clean it in the sink with warm water and soap.

        30 seconds program, 2 intensity settings, two-way rotation

        The customized DualMotion programme for Fresh Eyes takes only 30 seconds, for a quick refreshing touch up in the morning.There are 2 intensity settings you can choose. Setting 1 gives a light intensity massage programme with only vibration, and Setting 2 gives a slightly higher intensity programme with rotation and vibration.The Fresh Eyes programme uses two-way rotation to be able to follow the lymphatic flow in the skin.

        Rounded shape and special coating for great gliding

        The Fresh Eyes head has a rounded shape, designed for a gentle massage around the eyes. The special coating helps for great gliding on the skin, respecting the delicate skin. Tested with >300 European and Asian women.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Usage only with
          VisaPure Advanced
          Easy to clean
          Yes

        • Intelligent Head Recognition

          Intelligent Heads
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Customized DualMotion
          Yes
          Dedicated rotation, vibration
          Yes
          Intensity settings
          2
          Program duration
          30 seconds

        • Two-way rotation

          Rotates left and right
          Yes

