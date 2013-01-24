Home
    VisaPure Advanced Electric Facial Cleansing Brush
    3-in-1 facial cleansing brush to reduce appearance of pores and blackheads

    VisaPure Advanced Electric Facial Cleansing Brush
    3-in-1 facial cleansing brush to reduce appearance of pores and blackheads  

    Reduces the visibility of pores immediately after use in 9 out of 10 of women
    85% of consumers agree that it visibly reduces the appearance of blackheads after 1 use
    10x better cleansing than cleansing by hand
    Smaller facial cleansing brush shape designed to clean the nose area
    Revitalizing massage for glowing, healthy looking skin
    VisaPure Advanced 3-in-1 facial cleansing device
    Why Visapure Advanced?

    Pore cleansing brush with extra-slim bristles


    Cleaning dirt and sebum from your pores can help brighten and revitalize skin; it’s also a great blackhead treatment. The VisaPure Advanced facial cleansing brush head contains 20,000 ultra-thin bristles, smaller than your pores, which reach deep inside the pores to clean thoroughly.

    Helps reduce the appearance of pores & blackheads


    Deep Cleanse away impurities! Immediate results shown in 9 out of 10 women. The deep pore cleansing brush helps reduce the appearance of pores and blackheads.

    Smaller shape design to clean the nose area


    Precision Cleanse especially in hard to reach areas! The precision brush is uniquely designed to cleanse the nose and chin area (A-zone) where pores appear enlarged. It helps to clean your face from impurities in areas that other brush heads might miss and where your hands are not effective enough. It’s also a great brush for those who want to reduce the appearance of blackheads.

    Revitalizing massage for glowing, healthy looking skin

     

    The Revitalizing Massage head delivers a revitalizing and relaxing massage that reaches the deeper layers of the skin. Thereby it relaxes the small facial muscles and gives you a revitalizing experience and a healthy-looking glow. It does what hands cannot do. It feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. The Revitalizing massage head has been developed with a Japanese facial massage expert and is inspired by worldwide renowned massage techniques.

    Increases absorption of creams


    Cleaning your face with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue, dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as blackhead treatments, creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

    Reviews

    Science behind enlarged pores and blackheads

    T zone

    T-zone and enlarged pores


    Women’s skin naturally produces oil, however excess amount can lead to a build-up of impurities and sebum to collect in your pores. This can get worse by using skincare products, makeup and SPF creams if not removed effectively. As a result this could lead to clogged pores making them appear larger, which can be extremely frustrating as this typically appears around the T-zone.
    A zone

    A-zone and blackheads


    Additionally, the A-zone is a specific area where effective cleansing is more difficult. Women often find that the harder to reach areas around the nose are most prone to enlarged pores and blackheads, but find this area difficult to cleanse effectively. VisaPure Advanced helps you to clean your face more effectively so you can get that healthy, glowing skin.

    How are blackheads formed?


    Sebum oil is also naturally produced by the hair follicle of your body, including hundreds of thousands of them on your face. When your skin sheds dead skin cells, they can get into the follicle and get mixed with the oil. This can
    form a plug that pushes to the surface and forms a bump. When the skin around the pump opens and air gets in, then this sebum oil will oxidize and turn black. Proper face cleansing therefore becomes very important.

    How are blackheads formed?”

    What's in the box?

      • Travel Pouch
        Travel pouch: VisaPure Advanced facial cleansing brush comes with a travel pouch so you can carry it conveniently when you are travelling.
      • Precision brush
        Precision brush is uniquely designed to reach and cleanse the hard to reach areas such as around the nose. It also has a customized program, with more intense rotations and a shorter treatment time dedicated to cleanse the nose area for pure and refined skin
      • Revitalizing massage head
        Massage head provides a revitalising massage based on Japanese facial massage techniques to energise the deeper skin layers.
      • Storage palette
        Storage palette: Luxurious storage palette to easily store and dry hygienically the heads.
      VisaPure Advanced Electric Facial Cleansing Brush

       

      3-in-1 facial cleansing brush to reduce appearance of pores and blackheads
      VisaPure Advanced cleansing brush heads
