I received as a free sample in the mail. This is a great on the go powder formula dispenser. It has three compartments and I measure out the amount of formula that I need for each feed (so I fill each compartment with pre measured formula). Right now I only do three scoops of formula per compartment for a six ounce feed and there is plenty of room (I think each compartment holds 9 oz of formula). When I am ready to do a feed I just open the lid over a compartment with formula in it and dump it into the bottle. The lid can be moved around (twisted) so that the part with the hole on the top can be moved from compartment to compartment. I have had no problems with leaks even though I throw it in my diaper bag. If you want to be extra cautious you could put the container in a large ziplock baggie, but there is probably no need as the lid clicks on securely. When I want to wash it I just throw it in the dishwasher. It is perfect for on the go. I also take a bottle of bottled water with me, the bottles and nipples in my diaper bag and I am ready to feed my baby anywhere with this product.