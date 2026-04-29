Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Baby bottles & nipples
All series
Philips Avent Bottle and nipple brush
Discontinued
Support
SCF145/06
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport
All (2)
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you