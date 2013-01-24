Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products
The Philips AVENT bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and molded handle-tip, to effectively clean all types of; bottles, nipples and feeding equipment. The durable, high density bristles safely clean without scratching. See all benefits
Bottle and nipple brush
SCF669/37
SCF669/35
SCF669/33
SCF669/36
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
This bottle and nipple brush is complete produced from BPA free* material
Curved brush head and molded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of nipples.
Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, nipples and other feeding equipment
No scratching or damaging of bottles or nipples due to the soft, high density bristles.
The bottle and nipple brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Hang brush for convenient storage and drying
