2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF671/27
SCF680/37
SCF683/17
SCF683/37
SCF683/57
SCF684/37
SCF685/37
SCF686/37
SCF683/67
SCF686/17
Bottle accessories
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
Curved brush head and molded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of nipples.
Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, nipples and other feeding equipment
4.6
of 5
18
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Vane0315
16/01/2021
US
Nice product!
The product is complete and in good condition. I will recommend this to my sister and friends too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
Daimao
15/01/2021
US
very fast shipping
They only reason I am giving 5 stars is the shipping was very fast. Actually I haven’t started to use it, since we have better choice the brush with the sponge.
Pros
One piece
Cons
No sponges
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
ErinLa
24/06/2016
US
This is the best brush for in the kitchen ever!
I not only use this to clean my grandson's bottles and cups, but also for my goat-milking equipment and mason jars used with my hand-milker. It has the perfect bristle softness for gentle but effective cleaning. The handle fits in my hand and has the perfect curve making it pain-free even for older women with tender joints. My daughter and I both keep it handy by the sink at all times.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF145/18 Bottle and nipple brush