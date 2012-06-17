2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF680/37
SCF683/17
SCF683/37
SCF683/57
SCF684/37
SCF685/37
SCF686/37
SCF683/67
SCF686/17
SCF686/27
220-240V
The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer automatically calculates the required warming time according to the type of feed, the quantity of feed and the starting temperature. Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means that there is no risk of overheating.
The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer allows you to heat your baby's feed quickly and evenly. It warms 4oz / 125ml of milk at room temperature in less than 2 minutes.
The digital display on the Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer is very easy to use. It keeps you informed throughout the warming cycle and will let you know when your feed is ready.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Beast718
17/06/2012
US
Easy to use!!!
Overall, a great product. Wish it was more travel friendly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/33 Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/33 Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
JasmensMommy
08/10/2010
US
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/33 Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF260/33 Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Bottle not included with this product
Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.