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  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming
  • Fast, intelligent warming

Discontinued

Philips AventDigital Bottle Warmer

SCF260/37

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Fast, intelligent warming
The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest.
See all benefits
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Ultra fast, multiple warming options

Fast, intelligent warming

  • 220-240V

Automatically calculates warming time

Automatically calculates warming time

The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer automatically calculates the required warming time according to the type of feed, the quantity of feed and the starting temperature. Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means that there is no risk of overheating.

Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer allows you to heat your baby's feed quickly and evenly. It warms 4oz / 125ml of milk at room temperature in less than 2 minutes.

Easy to use digital display

Easy to use digital display

The digital display on the Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer is very easy to use. It keeps you informed throughout the warming cycle and will let you know when your feed is ready.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

17/06/2012

US

US

Easy to use!!!

Overall, a great product. Wish it was more travel friendly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/33 Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/33 Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

08/10/2010

US

US

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/33 Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF260/33 Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Bottle not included with this product

  2. Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.