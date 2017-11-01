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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural glass baby bottle

SCF673/17

3.3
| (23) Reviews

1 award

Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The nipple features a comfort petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 1 Bottle

  • 8oz/240ml

  • Slow flow nipple

  • 1m+

Heat resistance

Heat resistance

The Natural glass bottle is heat and thermal shock resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge, warmed, and is also suitable for sterilization.

Pharmaceutical grade glass

Premium quality borosilicate glass to ensure the highest quality for ultimate purity.

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961237

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

23

Reviews

01/11/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

I love this bottle

This bottle is really easy to clean. I also like the fact that my baby is not drinking out of plastic everyday, and I am not heating plastic up all the time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF673/17 Natural glass baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF673/17 Natural glass baby bottle

13/01/2017

US

US

Amazing

I brought this bottle because the bottle warmer was the only one in the store. I didn't think my baby would like it because he was used to a certain type of bottle. But as time progressed, he began to only take the glass free bottles. Now I love it. It cleans well and my son loves the nipple, thanks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF673/27 Natural glass baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF673/27 Natural glass baby bottle

13/02/2016

US

US

This product is easily cleaned

I received a free sample of the Philips Avent Natural glass bottle and have been using it for two weeks with my new born. I enjoy the bottle being glass because i know for sure it is bpa free and easily cleaned. I can easily see the milk being drained from the bottle all the way down to the nipple and the shape of the bottle is ergonomic for handling.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF673/17 Natural glass baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF673/17 Natural glass baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011