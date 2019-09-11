2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Awards
4.3
of 5
278
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Nemurmae
11/09/2019
US
Great for spectra pumps!
My baby had no issues at all taking to this bottle starting at three months old. He is now eleven months, and will still use these bottles without issue. However, my favorite discovery with these is that they can be used with the spectra pumps with NO adapters. I can screw them into the flange and pump directly into these bottles, which is extremely convenient! However, they do seem to have a fairly fast fliw compared to some other bottles.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/17 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/17 Classic+ baby bottle
Ari10ana
17/05/2019
US
Makes bottle feeding easier
I have tried so many different brands of bottles/nipples to find one my son actually likes. As a breastfed baby he was very picky with the nipples however when we tried these, my answers were found! I was able to find the right flow and shape for him with these and the bottle was shaped for him to be able to easily hold the bottle himself. I didn't have to worry about sitting there and holding the bottle for him because he was able to figure it out all on his own, which he didn't do with competing brands. My son had severe reflux issues and I noticed that with the flow of these nipples his reflux improved and he wasn't spitting up as much he used to. I was so upset and worried that if I gave my son a bottle he wasn't going to want to latch properly and lose interest in nursing, however with these nipples he was easily able to switch between using this while we were out and nursing at home still. These bottles are the perfect size to fit in a cooler in the diaper bag or to store any extra pumped milk in for later use. Thank You to WeeSpring for sending these to us to try, you just helped us find our new favorite bottle. I will definitely be purchasing more of these!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
naidel
04/02/2019
US
Love Philips
Our daughter was picky with bottle nipples, really gassy and spit-up a ton. These bottles made all the difference. She got less air which meant less hiccups and less projectile spit-up. The shape made it easy for her to hold on her own once we got to that point and the minimal design made them super easy to clean (no searching for or scrubbing a bunch of parts). We received these as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel and are so glad they worked so well for our family. Philips always works for us!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF404/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF404/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.