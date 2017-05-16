ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73Turntable image 74Turntable image 75Turntable image 76Turntable image 77Turntable image 78Turntable image 79Turntable image 80Turntable image 81Turntable image 82Turntable image 83Turntable image 84Turntable image 85Turntable image 86Turntable image 87Turntable image 88Turntable image 89Turntable image 90Turntable image 91Turntable image 92Turntable image 93Turntable image 94Turntable image 95Turntable image 96Turntable image 97Turntable image 98Turntable image 99Turntable image 100
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73Turntable image 74Turntable image 75Turntable image 76Turntable image 77Turntable image 78Turntable image 79Turntable image 80Turntable image 81Turntable image 82Turntable image 83Turntable image 84Turntable image 85Turntable image 86Turntable image 87Turntable image 88Turntable image 89Turntable image 90Turntable image 91Turntable image 92Turntable image 93Turntable image 94Turntable image 95Turntable image 96Turntable image 97Turntable image 98Turntable image 99Turntable image 100
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic+ baby bottle

SCF566/17

4.4
| (53) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

1 award

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic+ bottle's Airflex venting system and textured teat is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.
See all benefits

Designed for uninterrupted feeding

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 1 Bottle

  • 11oz/330ml

  • Variable flow nipple

  • 3m+

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

60% less fussing at night*

60% less fussing at night*

Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961237

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

53

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

16/05/2017

US

US

Amazing

I began to use on 2013 until today. I have a toddler and a baby with 2 months. Avent is a must.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF406/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF406/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

18/04/2016

US

US

Great bottles

I received Avent Bottles samples for my son to try, After using the bottles for 2 weeks with my 4 month old son I am happy to leave possitive feedback.They don't leak, are easily assembled, and are quality made. Highly reccomended!! I went to the store and bought more bottles for him. I Love avent bottles

This review was made for SCF566/27 Classic+ baby bottle

This review was made for SCF566/27 Classic+ baby bottle

28/03/2016

US

US

Best there is

We received this product as a sample to review and it is great. We have used this type of bottle for years and will continue to do so. It just works great. Easy to hold, easy to clean. Would recommend for sure.

This review was made for SCF560/17 Classic+ baby bottle

This review was made for SCF560/17 Classic+ baby bottle

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.

  2. Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.

  3. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.