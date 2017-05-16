2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
11oz/330ml
Variable flow nipple
3m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Awards
4.4
of 5
53
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Yara
16/05/2017
US
Amazing
I began to use on 2013 until today. I have a toddler and a baby with 2 months. Avent is a must.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF406/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF406/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
kenix85
18/04/2016
US
Great bottles
I received Avent Bottles samples for my son to try, After using the bottles for 2 weeks with my 4 month old son I am happy to leave possitive feedback.They don't leak, are easily assembled, and are quality made. Highly reccomended!! I went to the store and bought more bottles for him. I Love avent bottles
This review was made for SCF566/27 Classic+ baby bottle
This review was made for SCF566/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Robert80
28/03/2016
US
Best there is
We received this product as a sample to review and it is great. We have used this type of bottle for years and will continue to do so. It just works great. Easy to hold, easy to clean. Would recommend for sure.
This review was made for SCF560/17 Classic+ baby bottle
This review was made for SCF560/17 Classic+ baby bottle
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.