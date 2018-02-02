2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 Bottles
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
Awards
4.2
of 5
144
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
mamadafforn
02/02/2018
US
Nice bottles
I thought these bottles were great. My son took to them just fine even though he is mostly breastfed. He doesn't have a lot of colic or gas issues so I can't necessarily say they helped with that but they were easy to clean and assemble. I received this product from the weeSpring Parent Panel in exchange for an honest review.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
heather86
01/02/2018
US
Great bottles
Thank you to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle. I used it to feed my newborn and he really enjoyed it. He has had some issues with gas and feeding from this bottle seemed to make it a little more manageable for him. The nipple was the perfect size and I could tell he really enjoyed it. The bottles were very easy to clean and to put together. The shape was easy to hold and manage while feeding. I would highly recommend these bottles for not only babies who have problems with gas or colic, but for all babies!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
Gentryx4
21/06/2017
US
Love this!
I used these for daughter, and loved them. She was mainly breastfed, but had no trouble transitioning to the bottle if I was away. She never had issues being gassy. I was however, bad about putting in the extra piece which would cause a mess. However, that was my fault!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.