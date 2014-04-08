2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF671/17
1 Bottle
4oz/120ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
The Natural glass bottle is heat and thermal shock resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge, warmed, and is also suitable for sterilization.
Premium quality borosilicate glass to ensure the highest quality for ultimate purity.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Awards
3.0
of 5
6
Reviews
ayl84
08/04/2014
US
Hands down, the best bottle on the market
My wife and I are all about natural and organic. We purchased one of these bottles and tested it against other glass bottles. This bottle has left all glass bottle competitors in the dust. The design of the bottle makes if very ergo to hold. The nipple is the best thing out there by far for mothers who are breastfeeding, but have to supplement with formula. I would definetly recommend this bottle to everyone I know that is having a baby. We even bought two 8 oz glass bottles for our baby girl. Great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF671/17 Natural glass baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF671/17 Natural glass baby bottle
Orqui
09/01/2013
US
Excellent
The bests bottle for the babies,I have 3 month with this bottles and I can't say is the best for our babies please buy glasses bottles for your babies the plastic bottles are bad for yours babies.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF671/17 Natural glass baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF671/17 Natural glass baby bottle
Mary216
26/07/2016
US
White rim and nipple hard to put together, leaks
We have only used our set of 3 glass bottles for one week, and one rim is leaking a lot. This one was challenging to get on the glass bottle from the start. The other 2 rims are holding up so far, but again, we have had the set for only one week.
This review was made for SCF671/17 Natural glass baby bottle
This review was made for SCF671/17 Natural glass baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011