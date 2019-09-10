2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF693/27
2 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
3.3
of 5
44
Reviews
Knockyknocks
10/09/2019
US
Great addition
I like these bottles tremendously. The size and accessories made it easy to fall for them. The nipple design mimicked my breast and my son latch right on. Only concern I had was the nipple lifting whilst suckling.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
Des619
07/09/2019
US
You need this bottle for a stubborn breastfed baby
I have tried dr. Brown and tommee tippee. And feedings have always been a struggle for my 3 month old. I started to realize maybe shes not getting enough milk flow. So I wanted to try another size or brand. I went for the AVENT Sample I received from a gift bag. As soon as i tocuhed the nipple I KNEW IT WAS A GAME CHANGER. Its sooooo soft and its not sturdy and thick like tommee tippee. My baby INSTANTLY TOOK TO THE Natural avent bottle. She can work it and squish it like a real boobie. I'm soooo glad i had it on hand because i was worried about my baby eating while I was at work. Now theres no resistance. Proud to be an AVENT baby!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
Missy1953
21/08/2018
US
Great bottle for baby to latch, but leaks!
My son loves these bottles, once I switch we never went back to another bottle/nipples. My issue though is the bottles leak and the tops do not stay on very well. I have bought multiple bottles from many locations and they all do it. This is something someone should look into or at the very least test. Other than that it’s a great choice! Just be careful of leaks in diaper bags and such!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/27 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/27 Natural baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011