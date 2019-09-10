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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

SCF693/27

3.3
| (44) Reviews
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 2 Bottles

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Slow flow nipple

  • 1m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

44

Reviews

10/09/2019

US

US

Great addition

I like these bottles tremendously. The size and accessories made it easy to fall for them. The nipple design mimicked my breast and my son latch right on. Only concern I had was the nipple lifting whilst suckling.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

07/09/2019

US

US

You need this bottle for a stubborn breastfed baby

I have tried dr. Brown and tommee tippee. And feedings have always been a struggle for my 3 month old. I started to realize maybe shes not getting enough milk flow. So I wanted to try another size or brand. I went for the AVENT Sample I received from a gift bag. As soon as i tocuhed the nipple I KNEW IT WAS A GAME CHANGER. Its sooooo soft and its not sturdy and thick like tommee tippee. My baby INSTANTLY TOOK TO THE Natural avent bottle. She can work it and squish it like a real boobie. I'm soooo glad i had it on hand because i was worried about my baby eating while I was at work. Now theres no resistance. Proud to be an AVENT baby!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

21/08/2018

US

US

Great bottle for baby to latch, but leaks!

My son loves these bottles, once I switch we never went back to another bottle/nipples. My issue though is the bottles leak and the tops do not stay on very well. I have bought multiple bottles from many locations and they all do it. This is something someone should look into or at the very least test. Other than that it’s a great choice! Just be careful of leaks in diaper bags and such!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/27 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/27 Natural baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011