2 year warranty
Four 4oz containers
All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)
Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump
4.2
of 5
144
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
mamadafforn
02/02/2018
US
Nice bottles
I thought these bottles were great. My son took to them just fine even though he is mostly breastfed. He doesn't have a lot of colic or gas issues so I can't necessarily say they helped with that but they were easy to clean and assemble. I received this product from the weeSpring Parent Panel in exchange for an honest review.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
heather86
01/02/2018
US
Great bottles
Thank you to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle. I used it to feed my newborn and he really enjoyed it. He has had some issues with gas and feeding from this bottle seemed to make it a little more manageable for him. The nipple was the perfect size and I could tell he really enjoyed it. The bottles were very easy to clean and to put together. The shape was easy to hold and manage while feeding. I would highly recommend these bottles for not only babies who have problems with gas or colic, but for all babies!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle
Gentryx4
21/06/2017
US
Love this!
I used these for daughter, and loved them. She was mainly breastfed, but had no trouble transitioning to the bottle if I was away. She never had issues being gassy. I was however, bad about putting in the extra piece which would cause a mess. However, that was my fault!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.