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  • Easy breast milk storage & feeding
  • Easy breast milk storage & feeding
  • Easy breast milk storage & feeding
  • Easy breast milk storage & feeding

Philips AventBreast Milk Containers

SCF680/04

4.2
| (144) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Easy breast milk storage & feeding
Philips Avent breast milk container SCF680/04 for storage in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included)
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

No need to transfer milk

Easy breast milk storage & feeding

  • Four 4oz containers

All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)

This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

Express milk directly into storage container

Express milk directly into storage container

Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

144

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

02/02/2018

US

US

Nice bottles

I thought these bottles were great. My son took to them just fine even though he is mostly breastfed. He doesn't have a lot of colic or gas issues so I can't necessarily say they helped with that but they were easy to clean and assemble. I received this product from the weeSpring Parent Panel in exchange for an honest review.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle

01/02/2018

US

US

Great bottles

Thank you to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle. I used it to feed my newborn and he really enjoyed it. He has had some issues with gas and feeding from this bottle seemed to make it a little more manageable for him. The nipple was the perfect size and I could tell he really enjoyed it. The bottles were very easy to clean and to put together. The shape was easy to hold and manage while feeding. I would highly recommend these bottles for not only babies who have problems with gas or colic, but for all babies!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/27 Anti-colic baby bottle

21/06/2017

US

US

Love this!

I used these for daughter, and loved them. She was mainly breastfed, but had no trouble transitioning to the bottle if I was away. She never had issues being gassy. I was however, bad about putting in the extra piece which would cause a mess. However, that was my fault!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF400/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 