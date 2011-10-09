2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
11oz/330ml
Variable flow nipple
3m+
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.
Five different nipple flow rates are available.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kiki65
09/10/2011
US
I love these bottles!
Everyone I know who had children suggested this brand to me when I was pregnant and now I know why. These bottles are so easy to use, clean and since there are no bags more eco-friendly. I have had no problem with leaking (just don't over tighten), and with our extremely colicky daughter I found these to be the bottles that upset her the least. (Please don't take that the wrong way, she fussed even after nursing too, nothing helped but these sure didn't hurt!)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Kathie29
14/09/2011
US
Product beats all others
I bought these for my grandson, and my daughter-in-law swears by them. She has found them to perform way above all other brands.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle
roselee55555
03/09/2013
US
love this product
have been using so many different bottles but this is a perfect one so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle
A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.