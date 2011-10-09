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  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping
  • Good feeding, good sleeping

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic PES baby bottle

SCF666/17

4.7
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Good feeding, good sleeping
Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. The Philips Avent Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.**
See all benefits

Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

Good feeding, good sleeping

  • 1 Bottle

  • 11oz/330ml

  • Variable flow nipple

  • 3m+

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

Five different nipple flow rates are available

Five different nipple flow rates are available

Five different nipple flow rates are available.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/10/2011

US

US

I love these bottles!

Everyone I know who had children suggested this brand to me when I was pregnant and now I know why. These bottles are so easy to use, clean and since there are no bags more eco-friendly. I have had no problem with leaking (just don't over tighten), and with our extremely colicky daughter I found these to be the bottles that upset her the least. (Please don't take that the wrong way, she fussed even after nursing too, nothing helped but these sure didn't hurt!)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle

14/09/2011

US

US

Product beats all others

I bought these for my grandson, and my daughter-in-law swears by them. She has found them to perform way above all other brands.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle

03/09/2013

US

US

love this product

have been using so many different bottles but this is a perfect one so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF666/17 Classic PES baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.