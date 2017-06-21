2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF690/27
2 Bottles
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
Awards
4.3
of 5
20
Reviews
Gentryx4
21/06/2017
US
Best Bottles!
I decided to use these bottles for my daughter when she was born. It was the best decision. She took to them well. I breastfed for the first few months, but I also pumped and would give her these bottles. I never had trouble with her transitioning to these. I plan on using these for my son who is due any day now.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle
Jacks23
04/03/2017
US
Love these!
These bottles are great for my gassy baby. They are very high quality and I have not had any issues with leaking. The bottles are very easy to clean and the shape is egronomical for both me and my son as he begins to learn to grasp his bottle. My son also has a slight tongue tie and I do believe the nipple shape has been very beneficial for him.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/17 Natural baby bottle
ejsjar001
15/11/2016
US
the best baby bottles!
im a first time mom. i didn't know which bottles to choose. i decided to get this bottles. they are easy to wash. my baby likes them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF690/17 Natural baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011