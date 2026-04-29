Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Baby bottles & nipples
All series
Philips Avent Natural baby bottle
Discontinued
Support
SCF690/27
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport
User manual
All (9)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I alternate Avent Natural and Classic+ bottles and nipples?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
Do the Philips Avent trainer handles fit all bottles and cups?
Bottle and nipple brush
Drying rack
Avent Natural Bottles do not fit my Philips sterilizer
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you