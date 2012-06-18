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  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping
  • Good feeding , good sleeping

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic PES baby bottle

SCF660/27

4
| (3) Reviews
Good feeding , good sleeping
Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. The Philips Avent Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.**
See all benefits

Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

Good feeding , good sleeping

  • 2 Bottles

  • 4oz/125ml

  • Newborn flow nipple

  • 0m+

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

Five different nipple flow rates are available

Five different nipple flow rates are available

Five different nipple flow rates are available.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
1

18/06/2012

US

US

The bottles are perfect and dont leak

Th AVENT feeding bottles are perfect for my baby. The 4 oz. size is small, the perfect size for my baby's hands to start holding her own bottle. The bottles are easy to use and assamble, Quality is top.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle

17/06/2012

US

US

I love avent bottles

My son loves the avent bottles. I never had a problem with the bottle. I wish they can add more fun to the bottles like animals or some pictures on those bottles.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle

28/01/2013

US

US

Product leaks

Baby ended up all wet because where the cap connects to the bottle would leak. It was like this for 3 out of the 4 bottles I had. It was also the first time using them. I ended up tossing them and switched to a different bottle brand. Please fix the product design.

This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle

This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.