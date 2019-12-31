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  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer
  • Our fastest electric bottle warmer

Discontinued

Philips AventFast bottle warmer

SCF355/00

3.9
| (119) Reviews

1 award

Our fastest electric bottle warmer
For days when you're rushed off your feet, this Philips Avent baby bottle warmer warms your milk quickly and evenly in just 3 minutes. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Quickly and evenly warms your milk

Our fastest electric bottle warmer

  • Warms evenly, no hotspots

  • Warms quickly

  • Gentle defrosting

  • Warms baby food too!

Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

Warms quickly and evenly

Warms quickly and evenly

The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612383

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

119

Reviews

31/12/2019

US

US

Our go to bottle warmer!

Having kiddos after most of our friends, we were fortunate enough to get to try several bottle warmers in person vs. just reading online reviews. And this was the clear winner. It does take a little longer, especially if the water level is low, but the bottle is still a good temp vs the super quick warmers. Those tended to overheat the bottles and the steam was intense. This was perfect. We would throw a bottle into the warmer when our little guy would wake up, change him and chat a little, and by the time we were done the bottle was ready. It's also very compact and doesn't take up a lot of counter space!

Pros

Doesn't overheat

Cons

Takes longer than other warmers

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

30/12/2019

US

US

Fast, efficient doubles as steralizer

I have this bottle warmer bedside and I use in between my breast feedings when I need a break, I’m happy with this product and love how I can adjust the settings to my needs. I also use it for sterilizing nipples and binkys. This is just what’s needed to get prepare a bottle in the fly.

Pros

Fast heating, adjustable settings

Cons

No auto shutoff or timer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

30/12/2019

US

US

I didn't know how much I'd love it

So when we were pregnant with our fourth I thought something like this was just extra. How wrong I was. I love how quickly it heats up bottles and breastmilk and how easy it is to use! It is also super portable. Our baby was hospitalized for 4 days with rsv and we brought it and used it at the hospital! A.must have baby gift.

Pros

Easy to use. Easy to store.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. In the case =&lt; 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 20 °C / 70 °F in a Philips AVENT Classic / Natural bottle of 260 ml / 9 oz.

  2. Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.