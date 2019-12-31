2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF355/00
Warms evenly, no hotspots
Warms quickly
Gentle defrosting
Warms baby food too!
The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.
The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.
The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.
Awards
3.9
of 5
119
Reviews
Sanison4
31/12/2019
US
Part of promotion
Our go to bottle warmer!
Having kiddos after most of our friends, we were fortunate enough to get to try several bottle warmers in person vs. just reading online reviews. And this was the clear winner. It does take a little longer, especially if the water level is low, but the bottle is still a good temp vs the super quick warmers. Those tended to overheat the bottles and the steam was intense. This was perfect. We would throw a bottle into the warmer when our little guy would wake up, change him and chat a little, and by the time we were done the bottle was ready. It's also very compact and doesn't take up a lot of counter space!
Pros
Doesn't overheat
Cons
Takes longer than other warmers
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
AMelany
30/12/2019
US
Part of promotion
Fast, efficient doubles as steralizer
I have this bottle warmer bedside and I use in between my breast feedings when I need a break, I’m happy with this product and love how I can adjust the settings to my needs. I also use it for sterilizing nipples and binkys. This is just what’s needed to get prepare a bottle in the fly.
Pros
Fast heating, adjustable settings
Cons
No auto shutoff or timer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Trishlb
30/12/2019
US
Part of promotion
I didn't know how much I'd love it
So when we were pregnant with our fourth I thought something like this was just extra. How wrong I was. I love how quickly it heats up bottles and breastmilk and how easy it is to use! It is also super portable. Our baby was hospitalized for 4 days with rsv and we brought it and used it at the hospital! A.must have baby gift.
Pros
Easy to use. Easy to store.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
In the case =< 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 20 °C / 70 °F in a Philips AVENT Classic / Natural bottle of 260 ml / 9 oz.
Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.