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2 year warranty
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Bottle warmers & sterilizers
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Philips Avent Fast bottle warmer
Discontinued
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SCF355/00
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All (4)
Can I defrost milk or food in the Philips Avent Bottle Warmer?
How quickly does the Philips Avent bottle warmer heat milk?
What kind of containers fit my Philips Avent bottle warmer?
How to descale the Philips Avent bottle warmer
There are white or brown spots in my Philips Avent Bottle Warmer
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