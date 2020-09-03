2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding
The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.
A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Prisha
03/09/2020
US
Very good product
Very nice Philips avent milk bottle ,it's plastic quality is nice and safe for babies.liked it.
Pros
Nice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF643/17 Classic baby bottle
Jen222
17/06/2012
US
No more leaking bottles
The newly designed bottles are great and easy to assemble. The best part is, unlike the old avent bottles, these don't leak-thanks to the ring that goes around the bottle neck. I would highly recommend them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF663/27 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF663/27 Classic PES baby bottle
crooksie
14/06/2010
US
Avent bottles
I have been using these bottles since my daughter was 2-months old. She didnt fuss because she wasnt sucking air .There was less leakage from her mouth. I also used these bottles when I added rice cereal to thicken the formula and I bought the bigger sized nipples to allow the thicker formula to flow. I would definately recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF663/27 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF663/27 Classic PES baby bottle