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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF643/17
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User manual - English
All (6)
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Are air bubbles in Philips Avent bottles normal?
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