2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Slow flow
1m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
Awards
4.1
of 5
29
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Boymom16
17/01/2018
US
Mom and baby approved!
My son is exclusively breastfed, so we needed a nipple that he would take to easily when I returned to my full-time job. We had tried other nipples, but were not satisfied due to collapsing nipples, leaks, or nipple flow. We were so pleased when we tried these nipples from Philips Avent. My son took to them immediately. He has no issues switching between breast and bottle. The soft breast shaped nipple is like the real thing. We are currently using the size one nipples and the size two nipples will be helpful as he grows. We have also noticed that our son has been spitting up less frequently since we started using this nipple. I am so glad that I had the opportunity to review and try these nipples out at no cost as a member of the weeSpring Parent Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
shbecky
11/01/2018
US
Baby liked this better than #1
I was sceptical about trying Avent bottles again, even though my mother used them with all 4 of her kids. We tried Avent bottles with a #1 nipple when our baby was newborn and we needed to supplement with pumped milk. It was way too easy for our munchkin to suck down way too much milk way too fast. When we received these from the Weespring Parent Panel to try in exchange for an honest review, I figured it couldn't hurt to give it another shot. Our baby is just over 3 months and has a much easier time with both breast and bottle feeding now. He latched right onto this nipple, and drank his pumped milk at a much more reasonable rate than before. I was a bit nervous, as our baby has had some serious issues with reflux and gas, but he seemed perfectly happy when we used this nipple and (unlike other nights) didn't wake up from belly pain or reflux. I'm so glad they have so many different nipples to try and that we gave Avent bottles another shot!
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
amanda23
10/01/2018
US
My son took to these easily
I am a first time mom and we had to switch to bottle feeding from nursing earlier than planned due to illness. My son did not like to transition back to nursing after eating from a bottle. He easily transitioned to these nipples and feeds very well. I like the wide nipple base as other brands he seems to fit the entire thing in his mouth but these allow for what appears to be a more natural latch. The flexibility of the nipple also more closely mimics the breast. The various flows are nice to choose from although my son still seems to eat fairly quickly even from the slowest flow. Now that he is older, we transitioned to the size 2 nipples and he seems to choke less with these. These are advertised for size 2 to be used at 1month + but I feel this would have been too fast of a flow for him at that age. We introduced size 2 around 3 months of age and he seems to do well with them. These do claim to reduce colic/gas. I may have seen a slight decrease in his colic by using these bottles versus other brands with the same claim but overall I am not convinced they made a huge difference and feel he likely just outgrew this with time. I would not let this discourage buying them though as they are still excellent to use and easy to clean. I was given this bottle nipple to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural nipple
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011