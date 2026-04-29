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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Natural nipple
Discontinued
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SCF652/27
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User manual
All (7)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
What kind of food is suitable for Avent variable flow nipples?
Can I alternate Avent Natural and Classic+ bottles and nipples?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses
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