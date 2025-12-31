ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Encourages eating through fun learning
  • Encourages eating through fun learning
  • Encourages eating through fun learning
  • Encourages eating through fun learning

Philips AventToddler 2 bowl set 6m+

SCF708/00

Encourages eating through fun learning
Philips Avent toddler bowl set SCF708/00 for your child's development stages
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Bowl set designed for toddlers

Encourages eating through fun learning

  • White

Developed with leading child psychologist

Developed with leading child psychologist

0% BPA

Suitable for microwave

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 