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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Toddler 2 bowl set 6m+
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User manual
All (5)
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
What's the orange plastic at the Avent bowl/plate's bottom?
Are the images on Philips Avent cutlery safe?
What is the Philips Avent bowl/plate's lifespan?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Toddler weaning spoons 6m+
Toddler fork, spoon and knife 18m+
My Philips Avent bowl/plate's image is bubbly/peeling away
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