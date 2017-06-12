ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

Discontinued

Philips AventStraw Cups

SCF762/00

3.9
| (9) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
The Philips Avent straw cup SCF762/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Leakproof, easy for the child to use independently

Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

  • 12oz

  • 18m+ Straw

Soft silicone straw with integrated leak proof valve

Easy for the child to twist the lid open and closed

Twist-lid keeps straw clean

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

9

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3

12/06/2017

US

US

Absolutely the best ever!!

My daughter loves this cup and I love it cuz it is easy to clean. Only wish they had more colors

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

12/08/2016

US

US

Probably the best cup out there

my daughter has the pink and green one for quite some time now. After trial and error I realized straw cups work best. The straw has a soft bendable spout which separates from the hard part of straw. So even if it is straw it doesn't hurt. the lid closes completely so this is my favorite go to cup when on the go. Microwave safe, easy to clean completely. All parts come off nicely. Couldn't be more happy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

18/05/2016

US

US

Best Straw Cup On The Market!

We have spent HUNDREDS on all sorts of cups! Every name brand you can think of! When my 1st child was transitioning from sippy to a straw cup, we discovered these... Early 2012. They are amazing! Once you learn how to easily open them and clean them, really no problems or complaints. They don't leak, they are great on the go & they last years. 4+ years later we still have one for the baby now that belonged to the oldest. We found a retailer carrying this cup and bought all they had in store. Bought some online recently too. LOVE LOVE LOVE THEM!!! Have been noticing limited availability however and am hoping they aren't being phased out. Not sure why some have trouble opening them. Even my 5 year old knows how the lid works now to fully open or to close and to hide straw. Hands down best cup we have found. And a good price! Love the 12 oz size & wished they made even bigger! Even adults use straws so bigger kids can use them too. No leaks for real!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 