2 year warranty
Discontinued
12oz
18m+ Straw
3.9
of 5
9
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Malorie
12/06/2017
US
Absolutely the best ever!!
My daughter loves this cup and I love it cuz it is easy to clean. Only wish they had more colors
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
PH1987
12/08/2016
US
Probably the best cup out there
my daughter has the pink and green one for quite some time now. After trial and error I realized straw cups work best. The straw has a soft bendable spout which separates from the hard part of straw. So even if it is straw it doesn't hurt. the lid closes completely so this is my favorite go to cup when on the go. Microwave safe, easy to clean completely. All parts come off nicely. Couldn't be more happy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
KatesterLizBrat
18/05/2016
US
Best Straw Cup On The Market!
We have spent HUNDREDS on all sorts of cups! Every name brand you can think of! When my 1st child was transitioning from sippy to a straw cup, we discovered these... Early 2012. They are amazing! Once you learn how to easily open them and clean them, really no problems or complaints. They don't leak, they are great on the go & they last years. 4+ years later we still have one for the baby now that belonged to the oldest. We found a retailer carrying this cup and bought all they had in store. Bought some online recently too. LOVE LOVE LOVE THEM!!! Have been noticing limited availability however and am hoping they aren't being phased out. Not sure why some have trouble opening them. Even my 5 year old knows how the lid works now to fully open or to close and to hide straw. Hands down best cup we have found. And a good price! Love the 12 oz size & wished they made even bigger! Even adults use straws so bigger kids can use them too. No leaks for real!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF762 Straw Cups
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.