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2 year warranty
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Toddler sippy cups
All series
Philips Avent Straw Cups
Discontinued
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SCF762/00
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User manual
Addendum User Manual - English
All (12)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Are Philips Avent cups recyclable?
Where can I buy new straws for my Philips Avent straw cup?
Can I fill the Philips Avent cup with fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks?
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